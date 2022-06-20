There was initially a different pitch for the main event pose-down segment featuring United States Champion Theory and Bobby Lashley on last week’s “Raw,” according to Fightful Select.

The report noted that plans were in place for R-Truth to get involved in the segment, and several materials were brought to the show for him to use as comedic relief.

With the R-Truth plans nixed, the “Theory Invitational Pose-Down” challenge began with WWE official Adam Pearce introducing Theory and then Lashley. After both physical specimens flexed atop the podium, Theory polled the fans to judge the winner, only to be ticked off by the verdict. Theory would then spray baby oil in Lashley’s eyes before dropkicking the All Mighty to the outside. The show ended with Theory taking selfies on top of the podium as fans in Wichita, Kansas reacted with loud boos.

While WWE has yet to confirm the match, all signs point to a Theory vs. Lashley bout at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The rivalry between the two Superstars began on the 6/6 “Raw” where Theory would interrupt Lashley’s in-ring promo segment. In recent weeks, Theory has been tagging with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio at WWE live events, but there aren’t any apparent plans to continue that feud on TV. Similarly, Lashley has been wrestling Omos & MVP at live events, but that rivalry seemingly ended at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. Lashley and Theory have yet to come to blows in any sort of match, live events included.

Theory has been rumored to wrestle John Cena at the SummerSlam premium live event on July 30. With Cena advertised for the June 27 “Raw” in Laredo, TX, it’s almost a guarantee that we see Theory confronting his childhood idol in some capacity. Since news broke of Cena’s return, Theory has continued to taunt the 16-time World Champion on social media. During his recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Theory was asked if he aspires to be the face of WWE like Cena was.

“I think so just because, I mean, I don’t know what that level is because I’m on my way up,” Theory stated. “I know myself and I know my work ethic and I plan to only get better and I just want to give this everything that I’ve got.”

