WWE’s United States Champion Theory has continued to taunt John Cena in a new video shared on WWE’s Instagram page from the recent live event in Springfield.

Theory was shown backstage in an old-school WWE t-shirt that had ‘Word Life’ written on it, which used to be Cena’s catchphrase during his Dr. Thuganomics days. Theory did a little strut before a quick transition to him making his entrance wearing the US title, a title once prominently held by Cena.

This comes after a series of back and forth messages between the two men on social media which has seemingly been teasing a confrontation or match down the line between them. The current United States Champion has been open about the fact he grew up as a huge Cena fan, and that he was someone who inspired him as a performer, but he also wants to compete against him.

“I ultimately want to defend the United States Championship against John Cena,” Theory stated emphatically. “I’m not sure on a venue but for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would be so cool. Just ready to SummerSlam John Cena’s ass.”

@JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. pic.twitter.com/1fKBMrAG5P — Theory (@_Theory1) July 24, 2021

Cena was flattered by the positive comments that the “WWE Raw” star gave towards him, stating “I don’t think he realizes what he did for me.” He has also heavily praised Theory on his own social media.

He noted, “Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”

Right now WWE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Cena’s famous debut match against Kurt Angle on “WWE SmackDown” throughout the month of June. That will be capped off by the 16-time World Champion appearing live on “WWE Raw” on the June 27 episode, which could provide him the chance to come face to face with Vince McMahon’s protege.

Of course, as noted, Cena does have a history with the United States Championship which Theory currently holds. Cena held the belt five times throughout his run with the company.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

