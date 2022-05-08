John Cena is a 16-time world champion, and one of the biggest box office and television attractions on the planet currently. However, one thing that hasn’t changed, is his love for WWE and the WWE Universe.

The Leader of the Cenation has often spoken about giving back to his loyal fanbase, and his desire to help WWE when and where he can. Speaking on In The Envelope recently, Cena reflected on his current relationship with wrestling fans, and the impact they have had on him reaching the point he is at in his life now.

“There will come a time where I’ll be able to thank the WWE audience for all that they have taught me”, said Cena. “That’s not just from a professional standpoint. They made me into the man I am, straight up, especially in lessons like humility and failure, persistence, and countless things that they will never understand”.

Cena would then follow up on the impact the modern generation of wrestlers has had on him.

“When I hear something from you like, ‘I watched WrestleMania 21’ or Austin Theory, for example, ‘I watched John Cena as a kid and Never Give Up got me through a lot of stuff and that’s why I’m here now.’ I don’t think he realizes what he did for me. It’s not just from a profession. I reference WWE in my daily life, it’s something I’m forever grateful for because it’s made me into the man that I am,” he said.

Austin Theory has regularly cited John Cena as his main wrestling inspiration growing up, and the pair have recently had a number of interesting Twitter exchanges.

