Today, on WWE’s The Bump, the youngest recruit now on Team RAW, Austin Theory, discussed his soon-to-be Survivor Series debut and what’s in store for him heading into the new year. But before they dived into those categories, the panel and Theory talked about his age and how his youthful approach plays a major factor in how he conducts matches with WWE Legends.

“I look around, and I’m like, ‘I guess that’s the guy that I have to take out,'” Austin Theory confidently stated when asked what it’s like to compete against WWE Legends like Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy. “Of course, the energy is up and exciting. But it’s like, wow, I get to show Jeff Hardy how good I am. I get to show Rey Mysterio that I’m the future, and that’s what I do.”

One legend in particular that Theory is quite fond of is the 16-time World Champion, John Cena. These two have had social media exchanges in the past, especially after Theory won the Evolve Championship. They would eventually meet backstage at SmackDown, which Theory posted on his social media platforms not too long ago. Theory stated if it weren’t for Cena, there weren’t be an Austin Theory.

“Cena is the one who got me into all of this,” Theory mentioned. “[He’s] always motivating me to push through. John Cena was always that motivation. Yeah, not being signed to the WWE and having the biggest star just post my photo…that was insane to me.”

With 2022 just around the corner, Theory would like nothing more than to try his luck against Cena – should he return – and the ultimate champion currently on the roster, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

“I know I definitely want to step in the ring with Roman Reigns; one day. I wouldn’t say right now because I’m busy right now,” Theory announced. “What would be really good is getting a selfie with Roman, obviously laid out flat. I’d say John Cena is the ultimate goal.”

