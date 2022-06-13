All Elite Wrestling has been running a number of shows in the Chicagoland area since its inception. In total, AEW has run 5 events in Hoffman Estates, IL, and an additional 4 events in Chicago, IL. The company is set to run Chicago’s United Center on June 26th for the cross-promoted Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The amount of Chicagoland shows has led to many fans wondering whether AEW will continue to present All Out from the area.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talent are currently under the impression that All Out will remain in Hoffman Estates, IL’s NOW Arena (fka Sears Centre), though the date is still up in the air.

The NOW Arena has been a paramount venue for AEW and held the All In event in 2018 that served as a proof of concept for the young promotion. NOW Arena has remained the home for AEW All Out, even as AEW continues to expand to bigger venues around the country.

Born and raised in Urbana-Champaign, IL, AEW President Tony Khan’s soft spot for Chicago has seemingly passed down to the company itself. With NOW Arena remaining a home base for the company’s events, AEW has since expanded to Chicago-proper’s Wintrust Arena and, most recently, brought televised wrestling back to the United Center with AEW’s The First Dance event, which celebrated the company’s big signing of former-WWE Champion CM Punk.

