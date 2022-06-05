Former SmackDown Women’s Champion, current Raw Women’s Champion, 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer are all titles you can give “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, but what if there was one more title she could go by? During the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves,” Belair revealed one thing outside of her WWE accomplishments that she’s a master of.

“I’m a master hula hooper,” Belair said. “I can probably hula for like an hour straight.”

Aside from being a master hula hooper, Belair also is in the process of adding another major milestone to her resume, becoming an author.

“I’m, at the moment, attempting to write a children’s book,” Belair said. “… I read so much as a kid, and I loved reading and I feel like that’s what really sparked and started my creativity in my brain and in my mind. I loved reading, I have memories of going to the library and having my first little library card. … I feel like a lot of my fan base are kids, and so I just wanted to give back and give them an experience that I cherished as a kid.”

At tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event, Belair will defend her WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka. “The EST of WWE” will look to continue her reign as Women’s Champion by defeating the two iconic women, a reign that started with her pinning “The Man” at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

