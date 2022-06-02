Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has only made one appearance in AEW so far, but he’s already able to contrast its backstage environment to that of WWE.

“It had all the production, all the pomp and circumstance like WWE,” Damo said on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.” “Felt very like the WWE without the walking on the eggshells and the difficulty with everything else. It was like WWE without the anxiety! Which was very, very unusual, very different. And it was full of familiar faces … almost every 20 minutes, or 10 minutes, I’d run into somebody else who I absolutely adored.”

Damo wrestled for “WWE NXT” from 2016 until his release in June 2021. He debuted as part of SAnitY alongside Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe, who would win the “NXT” Tag Team Championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, and former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion, Nikki Cross, currently competing on “Monday Night Raw” as Nikki A.S.H..

SAnitY had what was considered by many to be an underwhelming run when they finally got to “WWE SmackDown” in the summer of 2018. The group did not have much success on the main roster, beginning with their first night, when they lost to the Usos and Jeff Hardy in a six-man tag team match. They were split up less than a year after their main roster debut; Damo went back to “NXT,” where he would first dominate as a monster heel and then eventually team up with Drake Maverick before he was released.

Damo doesn’t have any confirmed bookings coming up in AEW, however, it was announced that he will be taking part in the PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 event, where in the past, the winner would have received a shot at the PROGRESS World Champion. However, Jonathan Gresham was stripped of the PROGRESS World Title following his title defense against Gene Munny at PROGRESS Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough. The winner of this tournament, as a result, will be crowned as the new PROGRESS World Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]