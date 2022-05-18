This past weekend, Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was stripped of the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship after he was disqualified in a match against Gene Munny following intentional interference by Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II to get Gresham DQ’d. Now days later, PROGRESS management has come up with a solution to their vacant Championship; the Super Strong Style 16 tournament.

As announced by the promotion via a press release available on their website, the next PROGRESS World Champion will be the winner of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The tournament will run from June 3 to June 5 at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, North London.

Long considered PROGRESS’ marquee tournament, the Super Strong Style 16 tournament hasn’t been run since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes in management PROGRESS has undergone since the Speaking Out movement. Previous winners of the tournament include New Japan stars Zack Sabre Jr. and Will Ospreay and AEW star Malakai Black, under his former name Tommy End.

In the past, the Super Strong Style 16 tournament has seen the winner get a shot at the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship. With the title now vacant, PROGRESS has decided to make the tournament for the title instead. It is only the third time the title has been vacated, first by Mark Haskins in 2016 and by Eddie Dennis in 2020. Both times the title was vacated due to injury.

Currently scheduled to appear at night one of PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 event are AAA/MLW luchador Aramis, former WWE star Killian Dain (Big Damo), Callum Newman, former PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Danny Black, Gene Munny, Kid Lykos, Maggot, Malik, Maverick Mayhew, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X, Spike Trivet, AEW’s Swerve Strickland and Warren Banks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts