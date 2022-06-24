WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is standing by recent comments he made about AEW star Adam Cole and addressing the latest chapter in the ongoing uproar over his remarks.

On a recent episode of “The Hall of Fame” show, Booker offered a critique of Cole’s body and opined that a lack of size may have contributed to some of Cole’s recent injuries. Booker later tried to clarify his remarks and claimed he is not biased against Cole or AEW. However, the outcry over Booker’s comments has continued.

A number of wrestlers have spoken out since Booker made his feelings known, including former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who appeared to tweet in Cole’s defense.

“I just hope when I’m old and retired I don’t lower myself to some sh*t-ass podcast where I trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me,” Page wrote.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T questioned whether the tweet was actually directed at him, pointing out that Page never mentioned him by name.

“I honestly agree with everything that Adam Page said,” Booker said. “Everything. 100%.”

Booker said he has often told his co-host to “shut me down” if he ever becomes overly critical of younger wrestlers. “I don’t want anyone to think that I’m body-shaming anyone,” he said. “I don’t believe in running people down, I’m looking to build people up.”

However, Booker also made it known that he feels protective of pro wrestling as a whole.

“I just want it to be known that I love this business … just as much as the next guy that has put in time,” Booker declared. “And to still keep it a certain way? I believe in that too.”

Booker reiterated, however, that he stands by his belief that Cole would benefit from adding some muscle to his frame.

Meanwhile, it appears Cole will be healthy enough to participate in a world championship match at AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up on Sunday. Cole is set to be part of a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Page, titleholder Jay White, and the former champion Kazuchika Okada.

