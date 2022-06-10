WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not agree with a certain decision WWE made after “WrestleMania 38” that’s continued to impact the company to this day.

At the event, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, making him the only major belt holder for “SmackDown” and “Raw.” With the two shows typically having their championship belts on the marquee with two separate champions, Booker described whether or not he agrees with the move of having one champion across WWE entirely.

“I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said during the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast. “… It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing.

“That could make things a whole lot more compelling, yeah, it could. Is that something that should happen? Perhaps yeah, perhaps that’s something that should happen and I agree with that.”

Reigns was not a part of “Hell in a Cell” last Sunday and is not advertised for any of the upcoming live events and TV tapings until “Money in the Bank” on July 2. Thereafter, he’s advertised for the July 22 “SmackDown” in Boston and the July 25 “Raw” at Madison Square Garden, the go-home shows to “SummerSlam” on July 30 in Nashville.

It should be noted that WWE could always add Reigns to more TV dates in the lead-up to its next Premium Live Events. Reigns is rumored to wrestle Riddle, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre at the next major WWE events going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

