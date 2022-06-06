Not everybody can be liked in a wrestling locker room all the time, and according to Booker T, one person the roster didn’t always get along with was Melina.

“I really like Melina now,” Booker made clear on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, but he also claimed that he “did not like Melina in her day, no one did.” He is not the only person to have publicly aired those feelings either, as Candice Michelle has previously stated that they “hated each other,” and almost had a shoot fight inside the ring.

Melina is not someone that often gets brought up by WWE as a legend in the same manner that the likes of Trish Stratus or Lita do, and Booker wonders if that is due to “the departure of Melina more than anything.”

“She was one of those that owned it, she wanted to be the best in the ring and she was hell to deal with in the locker room,” he claimed. “I think she would attest to that, perhaps, these days … And I have always said this, as far as talent go, there was nobody better than Melina.”

Melina may have had her detractors in the locker room, but she was always a hit with fans and that led to her being pushed heavily by management. During her career, she worked as a key part of the MNM faction, before going on to become a three-time Women’s Champion and a two-time Divas Champion.

Booker admitted that she was “very controversial in WWE when she was there,” but he didn’t doubt her skill level, and he once told her that, and Melina, “almost started crying.”

“None of it had to do with her in-ring prowess or anything like that,” he stated about her backstage heat. “… I said, ‘Melina, I always thought you were the best female wrestler in that damn locker room in your time,’ and I really believe that.”

Melina has not been a full-time talent with WWE since 2011, but there were rumors of her returning to the company back in 2020. That never ended up happening, but she did confirm talks between her and the company took place, and Melina was involved in the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

