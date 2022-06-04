NXT Champion Bron Breakker has admitted that he “cannot say enough good things,” about getting to work with Shawn Michaels.

HBK has taken a greater role behind the scenes working in regards to running the WWE “NXT 2.0” show, which is set to begin touring again on Friday, June 10. Breakker has been a key part of the changes for WWE’s third brand, being pushed as the face of the show, and he told Jim Varsallone that they “have so much talent” on the roster right now that are “world-class athletes.”

“Yeah, it’s a ton of fun,” he said about being part of the brand. “We have so much talent down here … I love NXT 2.0 and what we’re doing, I think we are a fantastic show and we are on our way to being elite, and I am just so thankful to be a part of that and have the opportunity to work with everybody.”

After Triple H took a backseat in regards to his role with the developmental brand due to the cardiac event he suffered which has led to his in-ring retirement, Michaels was given more opportunities. Breakker has praised the WWE Hall Of Famer for the “huge impact” that he has had on him.

“I love Shawn Michaels, man, he is wonderful to work for, just absolutely fantastic. I cannot say enough good things, it has been such a wonderful experience getting to work for him,” he said.

It was recently revealed that Triple H is now back to working full-time again, although he does have a slightly reduced schedule. Now that is the case, Breakker hopes “to be working with Triple H more,” as he was involved during the “very early stages” of his time at the WWE Performance Center.

“He left shortly a couple of months after I arrived, so I haven’t really gotten to work with him a ton but I love both of them, man. I think the world of both of them,” he said on Michaels and Hunter.

