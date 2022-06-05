Bron Breakker controlled his temper, but the mind games by Joe Gacy almost cost the champion his title at NXT In Your House. Breakker was all about getting down to business in the main event of the premiere live event as he was the first competitor to come out for the match and that included the pomp and circumstance of him breaking through a wall. Gacy, on the other hand, was all about manipulation even before he made his way into the squared circle. The challenger took all the time he desired at getting to the ring as the challenger began a game plan to get under the skin of Breakker.

Gacy was methodical in his attacks and had an underhanded strategy going into the match. One of the most significant spots included a hooded druid of Gacy’s hopping on the apron. As this went on Gacy threw a chair at Breakker who caught it and Gacy pulled a trick out of Eddie Guerrero’s book acting as if Breakker hit him. The ref turned around to see the supposed outcome, but right as he was calling for the bell another official stopped him. The match carried on and Gacy found himself careening through the commentary table.

Not long after, Breakker’s temper appeared to almost get the better of him as he had a steel chair in hand. Gacy was begging Breakker to hit him with it, but the champ handed the chair off and this led to a low blow by Gacy. The finish ended up occurring when Breakker smashed a druid with a chair, turned around, and caught Gacy mid-hand-spring with a spear. Breakker then hit his gorilla press powerslam for the emphatic 1-2-3.

Breakker already defeated Joe Gacy back at NXT Spring Breakin’, but it was Gacy who kept poking the Breakker bear by carrying the champion off on a stretcher. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman interviewed Joe Gacy early in the week to talk about his title fight.

