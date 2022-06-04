Joe Gacy has a chance to become NXT Champion this Saturday at “NXT: In Your House,” but Bron Breakker isn’t the only opponent on his mind for the future.

Joe Gacy has been a prevalent part of “NXT 2.0,” making his debut right around the time the brand switched from black and gold to its current format in late summer 2021. Gacy originally made mainstream headlines after his debut received a very polarizing reaction due to his character work and speaking on inclusivity, with FOX News and The New York Post describing it as WWE poking fun at the “woke left.”

Since arriving in NXT, Gacy has defeated notable names in “NXT” such as LA Knight and KUSHIDA. On The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Gacy spoke about who on the main roster he would be most interested in facing off against.

“Everyone can say they want a shot at Roman Reigns, right? That’s an easy answer,” Gacy said. “I would have to pick somebody like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, I mean, any of these guys. I’ve never actually had an opportunity in the past, so for me, it would be pretty big to be able to do that.”

At the beginning of Gacy and Breakker’s feud, Harland was at Gacy’s side as his muscle, however, Harland was released back in April on the same day as Stokley Hathaway, who recently debuted at AEW’s “Double or Nothing” Pay-Per-View. Gacy will attempt to defeat Breakker for the NXT Championship this Saturday at “NXT: In Your House,” where if Breakker is disqualified, he will lose the championship.

Also this Saturday, Mandy Rose takes on Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship, Carmelo Hayes looks to win back the North American Championship from Cameron Grimes, the Creed Brothers attempt to get their first taste of gold when they take on Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Toxic Attraction will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and Legado Del Fantasma will face Tony D’Angelo and Stacks & Two Times.

