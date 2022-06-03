Joe Gacy might be busy preparing to compete in the main event of NXT: In Your House, but he’ll be doing that without his former right-hand man, Harland.

In an exclusive interview, Gacy spoke to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman on “The Wrestling Inc. Daily,” where he wished Harland “nothing but the best.” The former WWE Superstar was released by the company in April alongside several other WWE NXT 2.0 stars including Dakota Kai (now going by King Kota) and Malcolm Bivens, who returned to his previous name, Stokely Hathaway, in his recent AEW debut.

Harland had been acting as Gacy’s muscle prior to being cut. Since his release, Gacy has had druids appear to work by his side throughout his storyline with Bron Breakker, and he is now going to “look toward the future,” as a performer.

“Now that I have my guys with me currently, I think things are going to be pretty big for the next couple of months,” he said.

Harland is now officially a free agent, and available to compete anywhere as his 30-day non-compete clause is now over, as he revealed on social media. He has reverted back to his original Parker Boudreaux name, under which he was originally signed, and the highly-touted star now awaits his return to the wrestling ring, wherever that ring might be — though we do know he won’t be headed to Major League Wrestling.

While he ended up being let go by WWE, Harland was someone with a lot of fans in the company, having been frequently compared to Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman himself has praised him as someone for the future, while Edge reportedly pitched to have him be part of his Judgment Day faction.

