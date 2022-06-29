Carmella vs. Bianca Belair may not have been on a lot of Money In The Bank bingo cards, but Corey Graves sees this as a moment for his wife to shine. On the latest episode of “After The Bell,” Graves spoke with co-host Vic Joseph about the match, and Carmella’s reaction to it.

“This was not the plan, alright? The WWE Universe knows that. That’s no secret,” Graves said. “Everyone was looking forward to Bianca and Rhea and Carmella said to me, ‘What am I going to do now? I’ve got Bianca,’ she’s competed against Bianca numerous times and I said, ‘You need to look at this for what it is, this is quite literally a golden opportunity.’ Not necessarily only speaking about the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship, I mean the placement in the card.

“Every ticket we sell says ‘card subject to change’ on it, right? That’s part of the business, injuries happen, circumstances change, Carmella now finds herself in a high-profile championship match.”

The match was made official this past week on “WWE Raw” when Carmella got the victory in a fatal five-way match between herself, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss. Now she’s on the fast track to a match with Belair in Las Vegas.

“I said, ‘You need to look at this for what this is and go out there and crush it. Add some new wrinkles to your repertoire.’ Full disclosure, her and I are going to a ring in Pittsburgh here later tonight to see what she’s capable of, maybe add a few new moves to the fold, some different things, get her sharp and on the top of the game.”

Graves hopes Carmella comes out with a win, but even if she doesn’t, this title bout in Las Vegas could be a good reminder for fans as to how “money” Carmella can be.

“This is an opportunity for everybody watching to go, ‘Damn, she didn’t win, but she’s really good,’ or ‘Oh, we forgot Carmella could do this,'” Graves said. “It is the profile of the match-up is the most valuable part of the equation.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “After The Bell” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]