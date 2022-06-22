One AEW star that has had the world of professional wrestling talking as of late is Maxwell Jacob Freidman, better known as MJF.

The brash, loud-mouth who isn’t afraid to say exactly what is on his mind gave a fiery promo on the June 1 episode of AEW “Dynamite”. During the segment, Friedman went as far as stating that Tony is resistant to pay him well after busting his ass all this time when, instead, he hordes that money to give it to all the “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace up his God d**n boots”.

He wrapped up the segment by calling Tony Khan a “fuc*ing mark” and begged that he gets fired from the company. This would allow him to sign with other companies like the other big fish in the pond, WWE, somewhere he has teased jumping to in past interviews.

In a new interview with “talksport“, Chris Jericho, someone who knows MJF well from their time in a faction together as well as their subsequent feud, gave his take on what a WWE version of Friedman may be like.

“Oh absolutely, [his character would be watered down in WWE]. He’s better off staying in AEW. But, again, don’t stick your finger in the light socket. You tell a little kid not to do that and they’re going to do it to see what happens.”

Despite his opinion on the matter, Jericho doesn’t feel that he’s in a position to push MJF to stay with AEW if he’s unhappy. He understands that people in pro wrestling shift around to see how far they can go in other promotions, something Jericho did time and time again in his own career.

“I did it to come to AEW. I walked away from WWE. When I signed my AEW contract Vince McMahon said ‘Can you get out of it?’ – No, you told me to go here!

“Same thing happened when I left WCW to come to WWE. Sometimes you got to take a chance and if you believe in yourself and you feel you aren’t getting your dues, then you got to go elsewhere,” Jericho said.

He sees it being similar to the NFL and NHL where “guys come and go” from teams in an attempt to find where they fit best in the grand scheme of things.

“So if Max, or Cody [Rhodes], if they want to go elsewhere, that’s kind of the way it goes,” Jericho explained. “That’s pro sports and that’s what pro wrestling is. You got to have the best team possible with people that want to be there.”

