Four-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, known to WWE fans as Razor Ramon, sadly passed away on March 14, 2022, after suffering three heart attacks two days prior. Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hall’s son, former Bullet Club member Cody Hall, opened up about the struggle of being the son of the late, great Bad Guy.

“Every show I go to, people want to come up and say such-and-such about my father, he was the coolest or the best,” Cody explained. “You know, that’s hard to live down, it’s definitely hard to over-shine him or step out of that shadow. So I always had a big inferiority complex about it, like no matter what I did, I never felt good enough. No matter what I did, people would never really acknowledge it, it was always just about my father. So that was definitely a struggle for me, and it kind of still is.”

Cody wrestled in NJPW from 2015 until 2016, where he was part of the Bullet Club, and then Pro Wrestling NOAH from 2017 until 2018. He’s the first to admit that he hasn’t yet achieved the same fame and success that his father found in wrestling — Scott Hall won numerous championships, performed in iconic matches, and was an intricate part of one of the most influential factions of all time, the New World Order. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 under the Razor Ramon character from his time in WWE, and again in 2021 as part of the 2020 class as part of the NWO alongside Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac.

Meanwhile, despite WWE’s long history of hiring second-generation and third-generation wrestlers, Cody revealed to Van Vliet that so far he hasn’t heard a word from the company. “I’ve never had a try-out or contacted anybody, actually,” he said.

Cody last wrestled on May 14th against AEW star Darius Carter in an unsuccessful attempt to win the Warriors of Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Insight” with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

