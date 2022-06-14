Could Aron Stevens, FKA Damien Sandow, be returning to “Raw” next week to do his best impression of Elias?

Soon after Ezekiel announced Monday that his older brother, Elias, will be returning next week for a concert, fans began speaking into existence the possibility of the former “Damien Mizdow” and “Macho Mandow” resuming his antics on WWE TV.

If WWE brings back Damien Sandow to play Elias next week, I'll shout-out anyone who likes this tweet within the first 10 minutes of it being up#WWERAW — 𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ (@TheEnduringIcon) June 14, 2022

I hope Damien sandow plays Elias that would be class — Harley 👀👀 (@HarleyIsADraw) June 14, 2022

Omfg if Damien Sandow shows up next week as Elias 😭 #WWERaw — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 14, 2022

This past Sunday at NWA’s Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, Stevens lost to Trevor Murdoch in a match that was advertised as his swan song from pro wrestling. In a post-match interview, Stevens bid goodbye to fans and informed that he was headed to Brazil to focus on the next chapter of his career. He would also explain his reasons for stepping away from the business.

“This match against Trevor Murdoch at Alwayz Ready, my swan song as it were, not only marks the finale of an unparalleled wrestling career but the dawn of a new age,” Stevens wrote on social media prior to his retirement match. “When I first left wrestling, the business experienced one of the biggest lulls in its history. Since returning, my presence has not only proven a blessing to fans everywhere but the entire industry has been better off because I was a part of it. After June 11th I will keep the wrestling fans, all staff, the competitors, and the entire industry in my thoughts and prayers going forward as they all proceed without me. Thank you.”

Stevens first began mimicking The Miz on WWE TV after being introduced as the latter’s stunt double. Stevens would eventually turn babyface after splitting away from the A-Lister at WrestleMania 31. Following his feud with The Miz, Stevens briefly returned to his Damien Sandow character before mimicking WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage as “Macho Mandow” while tagging with Curtis Axel, who did his best impression of Hulk Hogan. He was eventually released by WWE in May 2016.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]