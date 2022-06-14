WWE fans may finally get their opportunity to once again “walk with Elias” on next week’s “Raw”.

Ezekiel announced on tonight’s episode of the Red Brand that his guitar-wielding, older brother Elias is set to return to WWE next week. How will they present the first-ever segment with both “brothers” in the building at the same time? Only time will tell.

Zeke’s announcement came after he successfully defeated Kevin Owens via count out. Owens has been adamant that Ezekiel and Elias are one in the same, so when the commentators called Zeke by the name ‘Ezekiel’ during the show, Owens got distracted and screamed at Byron Saxton until he got counted out to ten.

Last time Elias was shown on WWE television was during a series of vignettes last summer that seemed to do away with the original Elias character, showing a tombstone that read Elias, 2017-2021.

Ezekiel introduced his new gimmick as Elias’ “younger brother” on the “Monday Night Raw” after “WrestleMania 38”. The two characters have similarities, such as their catchphrases like, “Who wants to walk with Elias?” And Ezekiel’s, “Who wants to hear Zeke speak?”

In a recent interview with NBA Sports Boston, Ezekiel made clear his intentions to win WWE Tag Team Titles with his brother someday.

“Me and [Elias], tag team champions, I can’t imagine anything better than that,” Ezekiel said. “Me and Elias, we’ve not talked now for quite a few weeks. I’d love to know where he is. I’d love to have him come out to Monday Night Raw, and let’s just get into it. Let’s just be the tag team we always dreamed of.”

Owens and Ezekiel are now 1-1 in their rivalry after tonight’s match. It will be interesting to see how the return of the Elias character factors into the ongoing feud.

