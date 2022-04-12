As seen in the image below, Ezekiel is again emphasizing that he is not Elias by posting a photo where the two are standing side-by-side. He hints at how it really came to be created in his caption, saying haters will point to photoshop as an explanation.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but we know the truth,” he wrote.

Fellow WWE superstar Madcap Moss backed up the legitimacy of the picture through a comment of his own.

“I think I took this picture,” Madcap wrote.

As noted, Elias debuted a new look and gimmick on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW. He is going by Ezekiel and claiming to be the younger brother of Elias. Ezekiel interrupted Kevin Owens’ rant on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and tried to convince him that he is Elias’ younger brother, not Elias himself.

During last night’s WWE RAW, Ezekiel returned during an interview with the newest member of RAW – Tommaso Ciampa. Before he could speak much, he walked up and introduced himself, welcoming Ciampa to RAW. Ciampa thanked him but Kevin Owens interrupted and argued with Ezekiel about his identity. This ultimately led to Owens complaining to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, convincing the duo to book a lie detector test for Ezekiel next week.

You can see the image via Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel (Elias’ younger bro) (@iamnoteliaswwe)

