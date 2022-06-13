Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

As of this evening, one match has been announced for tonight’s show.

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

WWE is also promoting Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day for tonight’s episode.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Please share today’s Viewing Party coverage on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]