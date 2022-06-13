A rematch from Hell in a Cell is set for tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”.

Ezekiel will go one-on-one with Kevin Owens. Ezekiel defeated Otis on last Monday’s episode and then goaded Owens into the match. Owens initially declined to face Ezekiel again. However, he agreed to do it if Ezekiel admitted that he is Elias. Ezekiel did so and Owens agreed to the match. Ezekiel then revealed he had lied to get Owens to make the rematch and laid out Owens before escaping the ring before the Alpha Academy could come to Owens’ defense.

The new-look version of The Judgment Day is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”. WWE says the group will return with “a new direction”. Edge welcomed Finn Balor in The Judgment Day on last Monday’s episode, but Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley almost immediately turned on Edge. The attack included Priest putting Edge through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge and then hitting him with a “Con-chair-to”.

WWE later stated that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. There is no timetable for when Edge may return. The angle represents a dramatic and abrupt change in direction for Edge’s character. Edge leaving The Judgment Day is reportedly a backstage decision made due to the direction that WWE wants to take the group.

Last Monday’s “Raw” ended with Ripley winning a “Fatal Four Way” match to earn a title shot against “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank event.

WWE is also promoting Seth Rollins for tonight’s “Raw”, and alluding the possible consequense he may face for attacking Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer during last Monday’s episode. Rhodes endured a torn pectoral tendon to defeat Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes underwent surgery for the injury last week. During last Friday’s “SmackDown”, WWE stated that Rhodes is expected to miss up nine months of action as he recovers.

As of Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day returns with a new direction

Seth Rollins answers for his attack on Cody Rhodes

