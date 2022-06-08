It is said that you reap what you sow, and Edge did plenty of reaping on Monday. After the vicious attack by his former stable The Judgment Day on this past Monday’s episode of “WWE RAW,” WWE has provided an update on Edge’s storyline condition courtesy of “The Bump.” According to WWE, Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. No timetable was given for Edge’s return.

Edge formed the devious Judgment Day stable back in April when his feud with AJ Styles brought an increasingly dark side out of the “Rated-R Superstar.” This culminated on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, when Damien Priest attacked Styles during a match against Edge, helping Edge win the match. The next month, Rhea Ripley joined the faction, also attacking AJ Styles.

The trio competed against AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In A Cell on Sunday, getting a win in the process. Then the following night on “WWE RAW,” Finn Balor joined the group and aided Ripley & Priest in beating down and excommunicating Edge from the faction he formed.

Clearly a case of “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” Balor is now the most senior member of The Judgment Day. Whether he will explicitly be the leader or if the three will share power as a triumvirate has yet to be seen. One thing is certain, AJ Styles certainly breathed a sigh of relief not having to be the sacrificial lamb that he’d been for the last two members.

