Diamond Dallas Page and Ric Flair have not had the easiest relationship over the years. However, DDP revealed on the latest episode of “DDP Snakepit,” that he and The Nature Boy repaired their relationship in 2008, right after Flair’s retirement from WWE.

The topic came up as DDP, as well as co-hosts Conrad Thompson and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, were discussing Flair’s upcoming retirement match at Starrcast V. All three men were excited to see Flair wrestle one final time, which led to the redemption story from Page.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this because there’s been things people can find me saying stuff about Ric, and Ric saying stuff about me, you know, we had our stuff,” DDP said, referencing the two men’s contentious relationship. “The first time WWE gave him a beautiful sendoff -dropped the balloons- that was Monday, that following weekend we were gonna be at an autograph session, and this is how Ric Flair and I connected as brothers.”

According to DDP, he went into that weekend prepared to bury the hatchet with the multi-time World Champion, “It started that weekend. I knew what I wanted to do, what I wanted to say, and he came in the green room and got swamped like he always does. But eventually, people move out, and it’s just me and Ric and he was like ‘Hey, Diamond!’ and I was like ‘Hey Ric, I gotta talk to ya for a sec.’ He’s like ‘absolutely!'”

“So we go off to the side and I say ‘you know Ric, I know we’ve had heat on and off over the years’ and he’s like ‘aw don’t worry about it,’ and I’m like ‘I’m not worried about it, I want to fix it. I know I said some s--t and I know you said some s--t.'”

DDP then went into a wild story about not only burying the hatchet but starting fresh with Flair.

“I go ‘Man,’ I go, ‘I just want to fix it,’ I go ‘I’d love to start all over again.’ I said, ‘I love Ric Flair. I don’t want to feel this way about you. I don’t want you to feel this way about me.’ I said ‘I’m Diamond Dallas Page’ and I put my hand out. And he popped. And he gave me a hug, and a kiss on the forehead, and ‘god bless you brother.’ From then on, we’re building a relationship and I’m super excited to be there. It’s gonna be fun. Everyone’s gonna have a good time from the roast on out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “DDP’s Snakepit” Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

