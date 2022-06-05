The card for tomorrow’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” has been revealed, and two top factions will be in action during the show.

The Dark Order’s John Silver, Pres10 Vance, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & Alex Reynolds will be up against The Factory’s Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & QT Marshall in the main event of the show. But along with that match, Death Triangle’s Pac, Penta Oscuro, & Rey Fenix will showcase their intense, quick-paced style against The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose will also be competing in a match on the show when she teams with Serena Deeb against Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita. This was Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita’s first match in All Elite Wrestling.

The episode was previously filmed at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1. If you would like full spoilers from the Dark tapings that night, they are available at this link.

AEW “Dark: Elevation” premieres on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can see the full card for tomorrow night below:

* The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & QT Marshall vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Pres10 Vance, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & Alex Reynolds)

* The Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, & Pac) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)

* Frankie Kazarian w/ Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico

* Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita

