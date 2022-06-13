On June 12, 2014, Drew McIntyre was released from his WWE contract, but fast-forward to June 12, 2022, and he is main eventing the Albuquerque live event.

That is something that the former WWE Champion is proud of, and he took to social media to give his thoughts on the accomplishment, making it clear he’s not done yet.

He tweeted: “June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWE. June 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerque Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done…”

Following his release, McIntyre went to work around the world in order to rebuild his career, which saw him capture titles around the British independent scene while also thriving in Impact Wrestling and PWG before being brought back to WWE as part of “WWE NXT.”

McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a street fight to close the show which also featured three title matches as Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet, Ronda Rousey retained the “SmackDown” Women’s Title against Natalya, and The Usos beat The Brawling Brutes and The New Day in a triple threat for the Unified Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere on the show, The Viking Raiders were in action against Los Lotharios, Raquel Rodriguez competed against Shayna Baszler and Shinsuke Nakamura was in singles action against Jinder Mahal in what was an event featuring the “WWE SmackDown” roster.

During Friday’s episode of the blue brand, McIntyre had competed against his long-term rival Sheamus in a WWE Money In The Bank ladder match qualifier, but no winner was determined following their latest clash. The two men ended up attacking each other with chairs at the same time, which led to a double disqualification.

Both he and Sheamus would then complain to Adam Pearce about the situation, with the authority figure claiming that he needs to think things over. It remains to be seen what will be happening with their WWE Money In The Bank qualification spots, and whether or not either will get a chance again.

McIntyre has also recently claimed that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE’s Clash At The Castle premium live event which will be in Wales this September, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

