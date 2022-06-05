Drew McIntyre came into the WWE as “The Chosen One” of Vince McMahon in 2007, being labeled as the future of the company and a future world champion. But McIntyre would end up leaving the WWE in 2014, not fulfilling those prophecies until he’d return in 2017, becoming the WWE Champion in 2020 and holding the belt twice.

Fast-forward to present-day and McIntyre is looking to become a three-time World Champion by defeating Roman Reigns, a match he’s looking to have in September at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff. With a few months till that time, McIntyre will have to continue to show he’s up for the challenge of “The Tribal Chief” to make that dream a reality.

“I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic,” McIntyre told Sports Illustrated. “I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre, I am Drew McIntyre.”

As one of the top stars in WWE, McIntyre spoke about how he got to this point, naming a recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer who’s helped him get to the point he’s at.

“As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler,’” McIntyre says. “At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for, and that’s Roman.”

“The Special Council” to Reigns, Paul Heyman, spoke about Drew as a potential challenger, calling him “the right guy at the right place at the wrong time.” The promotional poster for Clash at the Castle features both Reigns and McIntyre. The Scottish star holds his sword depicting several stars including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more.

