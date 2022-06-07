The Usos got the smoke on tonight’s episode of “Raw”!

A ‘Championship Contender’s’ match on tonight’s episode of Monday Night “Raw” saw The Usos go up against The Street Profits. Per the stipulation, since The Profits were victorious, they earned a future tag team title shot. Standout moments from the bout include several spots outside of the ring near the fans, as well as a frog splash from Ford that saw him soaring near the Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring.

It wasn’t a clean victory like a pin or submission, but since The Usos ultimately lost the match due to a countout, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins officially earned a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. We will keep you updated on the official date of the match.

The team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura also won a Tag Team Champions Contenders match on a recent edition of “Raw” by defeating The Usos. However, after last week’s injury angle surrounding Shinsuke’s ankle, it looks as though WWE is pivoting to a new pair of contenders for The Bloodline.

As for Riddle, his promo on tonight’s “Raw” hinted that he is going directly for the leader of The Bloodline instead of his cousins. The Original Bro wants to avenge his partners Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns.

