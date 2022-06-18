The unfortunate news was released this weekend: legendary referee Dave Hebner has passed away at 73.

Since his passing, several companies including WWE have issued statements on the legacy Dave leaves behind. Major stars like WWE Hall of Famer Triple H have also issued statements of their own, with ‘The Game’ writing, “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time.”

Dave’s brother, the aforementioned Earl Hebner, was a fellow referee and stayed close to his sibling throughout their lives. He took to social media early this morning to comment on the tragic news regarding his “other half”, Dave.

“Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I’ll never count you out,” Earl writes.

In the statement WWE released, the company praised the veteran ref by highlighting his contributions to big matches like Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at “WrestleMania III”, and the bout between Savage and Hulk Hogan at “WrestleMania V”.

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away. Throughout a storied career, Hebner found himself at the center of some of WWE’s most iconic moments. Hebner officiated the classic showdown between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, and the clash between Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V. Hebner and his brother Earl helped author one of the most memorable moments in WWE history when Andre The Giant and Hogan met on WWE Main Event for the WWE Title in 1988. With Dave locked in the closet, Earl and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase laid a trap for The Hulkster. As Dave joined Earl in the ring, he had the befuddled Hogan seeing double in disbelief. Following the conclusion of his impressive officiating career, Hebner would work for WWE in a backstage capacity until 2005. WWE extends its condolences to Hebner’s family, friends and fans.

Hebner was a staple of WWE until 2005, working as a referee for the majority of his career and then transitioning into the role of a road agent. He then started working with TNA/Impact Wrestling until 2012 before moving on to other career endeavors. He continued working in pro wrestling as manager of The Lumberjacks in MMWA (Mid-Michigan Wrestling Association) from 2012 until earlier this year.

We here at Wrestling Inc. offer our deepest condolences to the Hebner family, as well as friends and co-workers of Dave Hebner.

