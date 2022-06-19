Eight matches have been announced for this Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation”, including appearances by Ruby Soho, Andrade El Idolo, & Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee).

The series of matches were taped on Wednesday, June 15 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, prior to “Dynamite”.

One tag team booked that fans will be extra curious about is Sweve In Our Glory, especially considering Strickland eliminated Lee from the Casino Battle Royale on the June 8 edition of “Dynamite”. They’re set to take on indie talents Davey Vega & Mat Fichett, but has the glimpse of betrayal caused an unrepairable rift in the team? Only time will tell.

It’s also the third time that Serena Deeb and the ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez are teaming up. This week, the long-time wrestling veterans are joining forces in a match against indie stars Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn

Other intriguing matches on the card include Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian, Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, and Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max the Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

AEW “Dark: Elevation” airs every week at on Mondays at 7:00 p.m ET via the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can see the full card for this week’s show below:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max the Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Anna Jay vs. Rebel

* Tony Nese w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Warhorse

* Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. Davey Vega & Mat Fichett

* Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn

* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

