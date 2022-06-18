‘Dexter’ was an American TV show that ran from 2006 until 2013 on CBS and lasted 8 seasons.

The show was about a forensic blood-spatter analyst who would murder people he deemed ethical to kill according to “The Code.” “The Code” basically said that if a person had killed other(s) or done equally offensive crimes, then he could kill them, but he would have to be discrete and get away with it. “Dexter” was widely popular, however, many were left unhappy with the ending of the show.

While on “Under the Ring”, former WCW Executive Producer and Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff compared the ending of Dexter to the ending of the nWo storyline in WCW.

“As significant and industry-changing as the nWo storyline was, clearly it didn’t end the way I wanted it to end,” Bischoff stated. “… Dexter was a phenomenal series, right? Everybody loved that episode, couldn’t wait to see the next episode, and the ending sucked. People were angry about the ending of the Dexter series, and, you know, the nWo is the wrestling version of Dexter if you will.”

The nWo had many different forms, with the first and main members in the group being Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. The three wrestlers were former WWE stars, with Hogan and Nash both being former WWE Champions and Hall being a former Intercontinental Champion.

Over time, more and more members were added to the faction, totaling up over 50 members throughout its entire existence, including groups like nWo Wolfpac, nWo Hollywood, nWo Japan, etc. A form of the nWo existed from 1996 until 2000 and then again in WWE in 2002. The nWo started as a faction in WCW and eventually made its way to NJPW for a little bit.

When WWE bought out WCW, they brought over Hogan, Nash, and Hall as the nWo in WWE. They added members such as Shawn Michaels and Booker T, but the storyline was overdone by that point and there was never a real pay-off to the story, with the group disbanding just months after forming in WWE.

The New World Order, comprised of Hogan, Hall, Nash, and Sean Waltman, was inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. These inductions actually took place in 2021 during “WrestleMania 37” weekend due to COVID-19 forcing WWE to cancel many plans for “WrestleMania 36” weekend. Eric Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame “WrestleMania 37” weekend as well, with the only difference being that he was inducted as part of the 2021 class. The 2020 class was honored on night one of “WrestleMania 37” and the 2021 class was honored on night two.

