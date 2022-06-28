WWE and ESPN fans are set to determine one of the year’s biggest highlights.

This year’s ESPY awards are making 16 moments from the past year of WWE battle it out to determine which is the “Best WWE Moment of 2022.” This year’s ESPYs are scheduled for July 20th.

The contenders are as follows:

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins WWE Raw Women’s Championship

John Cena returns at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey returns at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd

Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory & Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Big E cashes in Money in the Bank to win WWE Title

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch returns at WWE SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in Hell In A Cell Match

Wee Man bodyslams Sami Zayn

Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens

The ESPYs began giving out an award for “Best WWE Moment” in 2019, with the first one being won by Roman Reigns returning to wrestling after his battle with leukemia. The award was not given out again until 2021, when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won for their main event match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. This is the first year that the award will be given out in an elimination format. Fans will be able to vote on the matches through a bracket-style configuration. WrestleMania has six moments in the 16-moment list — seven if you count Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania weekend — while “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s main event return at WrestleMania 38 earned an unprecedented two separate moments.

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale is set to receive the Jimmy V Award at this year’s ceremony, and former boxer and now mayor of Kiev, Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko, is receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]