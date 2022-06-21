Asuka is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/20 episode of WWE “RAW”, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Asuka picked up the win after

“The Empress of Tomorrow” joins Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans. Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan, who have all qualified over the past number of weeks.

Earlier in the show, both Asuka and Lynch took part in a RAW Women’s Championship number one contenders match alongside Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and the eventual winner, Carmella.

Asuka won the 2020 edition of the match but was given the RAW Women’s Championship by then-champion, the aforementioned Lynch the night following her win due to Lynch’s pregnancy.

The women’s Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2017 after the men’s iteration was debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H. have all successfully cashed in their contracts on the respective champions at the time of winning.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Aliyah/Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

