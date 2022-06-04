The final odds are out for this weekend’s WWE “Hell In A Cell” premium live event.

According to BetOnline, the final betting odds for WWE “Hell In A Cell” have been determined before this Sunday. The odds show RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as a major favorite to walk out of tomorrow night’s show with her title firmly in her grasp.

Full odds for the event can be found below:

(-) denotes the match favorite, (+) denotes the match underdog

* Bianca Belair (C) (-500) vs. Becky Lynch (+450), Asuka (+550) – RAW Women’s Championship

* Cody Rhodes (-500) vs. Seth Rollins (+300) – Hell In A Cell Match

* Theory (C) (-500) vs. Mustafa Ali (+300) – United States Championship

* Bobby Lashley (-160) vs. Omos & MVP (+120) – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

* The Judgement Day (-350) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan (+225)

* Ezekiel (-170) vs. Kevin Owens (+130)

To win (or lose) any bets, the match must take place and have an officially announced winner prior to the result of tomorrow night’s WWE Hell In A Cell premium live event.

