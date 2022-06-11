Lacey Evans is heading to Money In The Bank.

During the 6/10 episode of “SmackDown”, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank match. Evans picked up the win after landing the ‘Woman’s Right’ on Li to get the 1-2-3. The ‘Sassy Southern Belle’ becomes the first participant to qualify for this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank match. Evans would make her return to WWE programming during the 4/8 edition of “SmackDown” and the match against Li marked Evans’ first match since competing in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match due to her pregnancy.

Evans made her main roster debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble premium live event and would quickly enter the title picture at that year’s edition of Money In The Bank where she would be defeated by then RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. Evans would continue to feud with Lynch before making history at the Crown Jewel premium live event, where she and Natalya faced each other in the first-ever women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. Evans then took part in a five-way match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, which was eventually won by Bayley, who retained her title. Following her WrestleMania debut, Evans would form an ‘alliance’ with Ric Flair to get back at Charlotte Flair, however, Evans would take a lengthy absence from WWE programming due to her aforementioned pregnancy.

During last year’s Money In The Bank premium live event, Nikki A.S.H. captured the briefcase and would successfully cash it in on Charlotte Flair during the following night’s episode of Monday Night RAW to become the RAW Women’s Champion.

