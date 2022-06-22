NXT UK Jordan Devlin is set to make his WWE “NXT 2.0” debut soon.

During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” a vignette aired announcing JD McDonagh (Devlin) is coming soon.

Last month on “NXT UK,” Devlin lost against NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. The stipulation of the match was loser must leave “NXT UK.”

Devlin made his “NXT UK” debut on October 31, 2018. He’s a former NXT Cruiseweight Champion.

You can follow our ongoing live coverage of “NXT 2.0” at this link here. 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.