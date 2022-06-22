NXT UK Jordan Devlin is set to make his WWE “NXT 2.0” debut soon.

During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” a vignette aired announcing JD McDonagh (Devlin) is coming soon.

Last month on “NXT UK,” Devlin lost against NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. The stipulation of the match was loser must leave “NXT UK.”

Devlin made his “NXT UK” debut on October 31, 2018. He’s a former NXT Cruiseweight Champion.

You can follow our ongoing live coverage of “NXT 2.0” at this link here.

Never bet against an ace. JD McDonagh… coming soon!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9CGuZNqf8S — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2022

