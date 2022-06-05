Former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is reportedly still dealing with an injury.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the reason behind Shirai’s absence from WWE TV is she is out of action with an undisclosed injury.

It was also noted in the report, that WWE is hopeful she will be good by the summer.

As we’ve reported, back in April, a photo surfaced on social media of Shirai wearing walking boots and a leg brace.

Shirai has been off WWE TV since the NXT Stand & Deliver, where she was a part of a Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Women’s Title.

Shirai signed with WWE back in 2018. She became the NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: In Your House 2020. Shirai also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Zoey Stark.

Stay tuned for updates on Io Shirai’s injury.

