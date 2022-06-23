Another surprise debut happened on tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, but while all eyes are on AEW and NJPW with Forbidden Door this Sunday, nobody expected a former top ROH talent to appear.

With Adam Cole on commentary, Hangman Page went one-on-one against a debuting Silas Young in what ended up being an impressive showing for Young. He ultimately lost to Hangman’s Buckshot Lariat, however, that was after several flurries of offense that highlighted Young’s agility and technique. There was even an audible chant for the debuting star despite being against a crowd favorite in the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Along with being a 2-time ROH World TV Champion while he was with the company, he also won the 2016 Honor Rumble, won the 2016 Tag Wars with The Beer City Bruiser, and won the ROH Year-End Award for the best feud with his heated rivalry against Jay Lethal.

He also made some brief appearances in WWE between 2007 and 2010, once even being signed to a developmental contract and designated to their Ohio Valley Wrestling territory. Unfortunately, WWE would briefly drop its affiliation with OVW not long after he received said contract, leading to Young being released from the company. He would make one final appearance with WWE when he competed on a February 2010 episode of “Superstars” where he lost to Luke Gallows.

In a 2011 interview, Young revealed that his “Last Real Man” gimmick is a way of him paying homage to his hard-working father, including the way he looks as the character. He gained added attention on the indie circuit by lighting up cigarettes following his victories, something that has become a staple for his character.

