Former WWE 24/7 Champion and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the National Football League today.

The offensive superstar will be retiring at the age of 33 after playing 11 seasons, where he last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in 2020 alongside his only quarterback, Tom Brady. Gronk played nine seasons with the New England Patriots and his final two with the Buccaneers, gaining him four Super Bowl rings and putting him atop most of the all-time tight end numbers in the history of the sport.

In his retirement post via Instagram, Gronk teased what’s next for his career, stating he might be “sailing the seas,” but a WWE return could definitely be in his future plans as he’s remained very interested while still playing in the NFL. The former Buccaneer recently called out The Rock to face him in a match and also talked about how he aspires to be a tag team wrestler if he does decide to work for the WWE again.

We last saw Gronk in the WWE on the June 1st edition of Monday Night Raw in 2020, losing his 24/7 title to R-Truth in his own backyard. At the time, Gronk announced he was coming back to football to join Tom Brady in Tampa, which led to many within WWE circles reportedly being very upset with the all-time great after a clause in his contract kicked in, voiding his deal with WWE. It was also reported that Gronk was under contract for several WWE events, including WrestleMania 36 [which he did appear on] as well as SummerSlam 2020, and a Saudi Arabia event, where he would have wrestled on both.

It’s unclear whether or not this means Gronkowski will be coming immediately back to the WWE as he did not leave on the greatest of terms, but it’s also possible this retirement becomes just like his first, short-lived. Who knows? Gronk could also join his teammate Brady in reneging on his retirement announcement as well and come back to try and win their fifth Super Bowl together.

