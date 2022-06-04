A former WWE NXT star will return to the ring sooner than originally anticipated when he wrestles at NWA’s “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view.

Samuel Shaw, formerly recognized as Dexter Lumis in NXT, is set for the June 11 event, however, there is no word yet on what match he will participate in.

NWA made the announcement on social media on Friday evening. In a tweet, the promotion stated that Shaw will be ready to compete at the show, but no opponent has been announced.

“Breaking: We’ve received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY. No word yet on his plans although we’ve been informed he WILL be ready to compete. But in what match?” NWA’s Twitter account writes.

Breaking: We’ve received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY‼️ No word yet on his plans although we’ve been informed he WILL be ready to compete. But in what match? 👀 🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

📺PPV on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/28frfbmryY — NWA (@nwa) June 4, 2022

Here is the current lineup for NWA “Alwayz Ready”:

* Samuel Shaw returns to action

* Bully Ray will serve as a guest commentator

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Matt Cardona (c) Vs. Nick Aldis

(This will either be a steel cage match or a deathmatch)

* NWA World Women’s Championship

Kamille (c) Vs. KiLynn King

* NWA National Championship

Jax Dane (c) Vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA Television Championship

Tyrus (c) Vs. Mims

* NWA Tag Team Championships

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) Vs. The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) Vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)

* Taya Valkyrie Vs. Natalia Markova

* Ricky & Kerry Morton Vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & a mystery partner

As we previously noted, Shaw filed for a new trademark on Friday, May 13 for the term “Hatchet” to be used for entertainment and clothing purposes. It’s likely he’ll revealed more about his use of the term when he starts performing in the ring again on June 11.

Shaw became familiar to wrestling audiences when he appeared in Impact Wrestling from 2010 to 2015. During his time there, he was known by the names ‘Lupus’ but eventually switched things up and went by his birth name, Samuel Shaw.

He signed with WWE in 2019 and created the character Dexter Lumis, an awkward, somewhat creepy, and mostly mute persona. His run was arguably most memorable when he teamed up with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Theory, and Indi Hartwell to form “The Way”.

Lumis was released from WWE on April 29 and became a free agent on May 30 after wrapping up his contract’s 30-day non-compete clause.

After his appearance with NWA, Shaw’s next scheduled appearance will be with ARW for the “Born in Blood” event in Melbourne, Florida on June 24. He performed there previously during his run on the indies and will be making a homecoming of sorts upon his return.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]