Budget cuts have become somewhat of a new normal for WWE since the pandemic, releasing upwards of 100 wrestlers since it began.

While on “MinnMax”, former WWE producer Dan Ryckert discussed why he avoided being cut from WWE while they had been making mass releases to on-screen talent and backstage personnel.

“There were business deals in place,” Ryckert said. “WWE is kind of on the hook to make a certain amount of podcasts and so they have to make it, otherwise, deals go bad if you don’t hold up your end.”

WWE had been known over the years to clear up the roster by releasing a few names after WrestleMania many years, but in 2020, they took it to a whole new level. On April 15th, 2020, the first batch of wrestlers, producers, and other staff members were released from their WWE contracts, with some producers and staff being furloughed instead.

The releases would not end there, however, as more WWE releases were on the way throughout the rest of the pandemic, on days such as, but not limited to April 15th, 2021, June 25th, 2021, and most recently, April 29, 2022. The most notable releases from the company include former World Champions Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, former NXT Champions Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black in AEW, Samoa Joe (twice), and former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, now known as Athena in AEW.

WWE is reportedly set to release wrestlers around every 90 days, with the last set of releases taking place 54 days ago. The most notable names from the recent batch are Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens, now known under his real name as Stokely Hathaway in AEW.

Hathaway debuted in AEW the same night former NXT Women’s Champion, Athena, did, at Double or Nothing 2022. However, the two were on opposing sides as Athena helped Anna Jay and Kris Statlander swarm off the “Baddies”, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan, who left with their new manager – Hathaway.

