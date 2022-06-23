When it comes to Montel Vontavious Porter, big things are poppin’, but also, little things are stoppin’ — including him getting a manager.

On “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” former WWE writer Andrew Goldstein discussed MVP’s initial run in WWE in 2006, which saw the newcomer and his mysterious, unseen agent negotiating his contract with “SmackDown” General Manager Teddy Long.

“The original end to the story was that Teddy Long was going to be his agent and that it was going to be a Teddy Long heel turn as like, he was playing both sides,” Goldstein said. “‘I’m the GM of Smackdown, but I’m also representing this high-priced free agent’. But then, Teddy couldn’t take bumps and there was just like, no upside to having Teddy as a working manager. So we never really paid off the whole story of who MVP’s agent was.”

Fortunately, MVP found success in WWE without a manager or an agent. He held the United States Championship for 343 days from 2007 until 2008, the longest reign since Rick Rude’s run with the title in WCW in 1991. MVP ended up winning the championship a second time, as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside partner and then rival Matt Hardy. MVP also has the distinction of being the first IWGP Intercontinental Champion in the history of NJPW.

Ironically, MVP has spend significant time as a manager himself, leading his primary client Bobby Lashley to championship gold in both Impact Wrestling and WWE. The two also formed a group involving Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander known as The Hurt Business — Benjamin and Alexander became Raw Tag Team Champions in 2020.

Teddy Long, meanwhile, served as “SmackDown” general manager until 2012, ultimately leaving WWE in 2014. Three years later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

