Omos is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/20 episode of WWE “RAW”, Omos defeated Riddle to qualify for the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Omos picked up the win after planting Riddle with a two-hand chokeslam to get the 1-2-3.

Omos will be making his debut in the Money In The Bank match. Omos signed with WWE in 2019 and would make his on-screen debut for the company on the June 15, 2020, edition of WWE “RAW”, where he was referred to as the “Giant Ninja” as part of Akira Tozawa’s ‘ninjas’ in the latter’s feud against the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. Omos would quickly be repackaged to his current iteration while taking part in Shane McMahon’s short-lived RAW Underground. Omos would transition into a tag team with AJ Styles and the pair would become RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating New Day at WrestleMania 37, last year. Omos has most recently feuded against Bobby Lashley after his current manager, MVP turned on Lashley on the April 4 episode of “RAW”, the night after Lashley handed Omos his first loss during night two of WrestleMania 38.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka/Becky Lynch vs. Aliyah/Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of the 6/20 episode of WWE “RAW”, which can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]