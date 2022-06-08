Vince McMahon, like most people, has ticks and things that bother him. Many people that have worked for McMahon in the past have stated that there is not much that WWE Chairman of the Board dislikes more than sneezing.

On his show, Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed whether or not he ever sneezed in front of the boss during his tenure with WWE.

“I don’t think so,” Prinze stated. “If I did, I didn’t care. It’s a normal thing. I know I’ve heard all the, ‘Ew, gross’ stories and all of that, but he just plays it up. He doesn’t like it, but who wants to get sneezed on? Who wants to get sick? Nobody.”

Prinze Jr. worked for WWE from 2008 until 2009 and then again from 2010 until 2012 under different roles including creative writing team member, producer, and director. Prinze Jr. has made headlines recently as he has mentioned multiple times that he intends on starting up his own wrestling promotion.

McMahon is the Chairman of WWE, but that does not mean he is resigned to the office. The 76-year-old recently stepped into the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas where he defeated Pat McAfee in under four minutes after punting McAfee in the stomach with a football. McAfee had also just wrestled Austin Theory prior to this match, defeating the young Superstar with a roll-up in just under 10 minutes.

The last time Mr. McMahon had stepped into the ring prior to that was 12 years ago at WrestleMania 26. McMahon was defeated by Bret Hart in a No Holds Barred match with Bruce Hart serving as the special guest referee. This rivalry dated back to 1997 when the infamous Montreal Screwjob occurred.

