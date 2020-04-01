This month on AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was introduced as The Exalted One of The Dark Order. The character spoofed Vince McMahon during last week's show.

In a pre-taped segment, Lee enjoyed a steak dinner with John Silver and Alex Reynolds while they did things that McMahon would normally get upset about, like sneezing in front of the boss.

During the "Ask Arn Anything" Q&A episode of the Arn podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his experience in the past of seeing somebody sneeze in front of McMahon.

"I saw it happen and I thought it was a rib at first," Anderson said. "The look the person got, it was like 'Okay, I'm not in on the joke, they're setting me up.' If you could have seen fire or a dagger coming out of somebody's eyes, it would've come out of Vince's eyes. As I saw things, a person coughing, sneezing or maybe they just came in the door and looked bad, sweating or pale, and the looks that they got, I had a whole different mentality and thought process on that, he would look at these people like he wanted them dead.

"It was like, 'good God, get them out of here and put them in a trash bin and put it on fire!"

Anderson noted that someone sneezing should have actually been seen as a positive. Anderson felt that it showed that they adhering to the old school rule of showing up to work despite being sick.

"It should've been looked at that these people that are as sick as they can be have drugged themselves in there to a meeting so that you never miss a shot," Anderson said. "That's a rule in our business, you always make the show no matter what. You would think he would be thankful that these people were in there and the fact that they're not making themselves cough, they're not doing it voluntarily, they're not sneezing voluntarily, matter of fact sneezing hurts.

"Rather than look at these people as being dedicated and doing the right thing and doing everything they can to be there, sick or not, you're looked at in a different way. Negatively. Never got that but it's part of the psyche of the more you start to put the pieces together, the more you start to figure out what a guys mentality is. I started to understand it."

