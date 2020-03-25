On last week's Dynamite, it was revealed Brodie Lee (fka WWE's Luke Harper) is the Dark Order's Exalted One. Lee initially appeared via video, but then showed up in the ring to take out SCU's Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

On tonight's show, Lee made his in-ring debut and defeated QT Marshall with a discus lariat for the pinfall victory.

Before Lee's match there was a segment where Lee was eating a nice meal with fellow Dark Order members, Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Lee was chastising the two about where the group was going and that they needed to get with the program. Silver went to eat his food and Lee kicked him out for eating before Lee was done with his meal. Reynolds then sneezed, which made Lee mad and he kicked Reynolds out, as well.

Lee was dressed similar to Vince McMahon and there have been stories about Vince not liking when people sneeze around him. Lee also referenced Vince last week when he told Christopher Daniels he wasn't the first old man that doubted him.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below are highlights from his segments:

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..?



EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020





The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee does what The Exalted One wants. And right now that's wiping the floor with @realmmarshall1 ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JXXhIELy8a — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020







