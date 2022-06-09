Brett Lauderdale has provided an update on the status of GCW potentially returning to The Hammerstein Ballroom.

Game Changer Wrestling changed the game (pun intended) when they held their ‘The Wrld On GCW’ event at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom this past January.

When appearing on “The Business of The Business” podcast, GCW Owner, Brett Lauderdale notes that while there’s no deal in place, there’s mutual interest between himself and the venue on potentially making GCW in Hammerstein an annual affair.

“There’s nothing on paper yet, there’s nothing set in stone but of course, it’s something we’d like to do. It’s something Hammerstein [Ballroom] would like to do,” Lauderdale explained. “They’d really like to have us back and of course, I mean, I’d be lying if I said we wouldn’t like to have this be an annual, every year special event. But it’s not always that easy, you know?

“Hammerstein is a serious, world-class venue and always, certain things have to fall into place to make it realistic and viable. I don’t wanna go there and do it if we can’t go all out again. So with that being said, of course, I’m gonna do everything in my power to get us back there and go all out. So, take that for what you will.”

Lauderdale would go on to explain how the event was over “five times’” bigger than any previous pay-per-view in the company’s history.

“I don’t wanna say average but let me put it to you like this, it was about five times higher than our previous high, put it like that. Well, [Matt] Cardona/[Nick] Gage and [Jon] Moxley/Gage were both ways up there, those are among our best. Spring Break 3 was up there in 2019… and those are mega-events for us. So Hammerstein, again, we’re talking about five times those numbers.”

