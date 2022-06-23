During WWE’s pandemic era, when there were no fans attending the shows, the company had to get creative to get attention. But some of the attention WWE’s cinematic matches received wasn’t exactly what they were going for.

While appearing on Mornings with Matt and Bob, Happy Corbin revealed that he believes that cops were called following a spot at Money in the Bank 2020 where he chucked Rey Mysterio off the top of WWE Headquarters.

“I got it in my head, ‘Well, if [Rey is] one of the greatest ever, let’s see if he can fly’,” Corbin said. “That was one of the craziest Money in the Bank matches … I think someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody.”

Money in the Bank 2020 featured a very different version of the traditional #1 contender’s match in which the men and the women all started on the ground level and had to work their way up to the top of WWE Headquarters — climbing the corporate ladder, in a sense — in order to finally climb the actual ladder and win the Money in the Bank briefcase for their specific gender. The men were free to brawl with the men and the women were free to brawl with the women, but they were also able to brawl with the opposite gender, as they all had the same goal in mind, which was getting to the top and retrieving a briefcase.

On the women’s side, Asuka walked away with the briefcase, though she wouldn’t actually have to cash it in, as reigning “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who was taking time away due to her pregnancy, vacated the title and awarded it to the Money in the Bank winner. Meanwhile, Otis outlasted Mysterio, Corbin, and three others to win the men’s briefcase. Otis would not have near the same amount of luck as Asuka, as he would lose the briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell 2020 after being betrayed by his partner and former WWE Star, Tucker. Miz would go on to cash in the Money in the Bank successfully, defeating Drew McIntyre for his second WWE Championship.

The cinematic Money in the Bank match also saw guest appearances from the likes of Doink the Clown, Brother Love, Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon, who recently took over as Chairwoman of WWE.

