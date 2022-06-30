A title match is on tap for tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV”.

The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Honor No More’s PCO and Vincent. Tonight’s episode is the last stop before Friday night’s Against All Odds event and these two teams will be on opposite sides of a five-on-five tag team match on that card.

The challenger for Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship will be decided in a four-way #1 contender match on tonight’s episode. Chris Bey, Laredo Kid, Steve Maclin, and Trey Miguel are vying for the title shot.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be in action on tonight’s episode. She’ll take on Savannah Evans, who will have the former champion Tasha Steelz in her corner. Steelz will get her title rematch against Grace at Against All Odds.

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian will be back on “Impact on AXS TV” tonight. He is set for a one-on-one match against Chris Sabin. Their last singles encounter last month was interrupted by Honor No More. Kazarian and Sabin joined forces on a team of “Impact Originals” to defeat Honor No More less than two weeks ago at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Also tonight, Gisele Shaw will face Rosemary. Shaw made headlines away from the ring this past weekend when she announced that she is a transgender woman.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: PCO & Vincent vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c)

Impact X-Division Championship #1 Contender Match: Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne

Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann will face Raj Singh on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

